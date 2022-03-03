Bakersfield PD seeks help in ID’ing theft suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects wanted for grand theft. The offense occurred Feb. 6, 2022 in the Old Navy at 9280 Rosedale Highway.
The suspects removed merchandise from the business without paying.
The first suspect is described as a white woman in her 30s, with blonde hair, wearing a pink top and black pants with a tattoo on lower back. The second suspect is a white man in his 30s, with a goatee, wearing a black baseball cap, black long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. And the third suspect is a white man in his 30s, wearing a black/gray Vans baseball cap, a black T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.