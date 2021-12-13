Bakersfield PD seeks help in ID’ing theft suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a shoplifting. The theft took place at DD’S Discounts at 3761 Ming Ave.
A woman entered the business and stole clothing, according to a BPD news release.
The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic woman, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 30 years old, wearing a black long sleeve shirt, heavily ripped blue jeans, black socks, black sandals, brown or black hair.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call Detective Chris Peck at 661-326-3519 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.