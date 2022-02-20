Bakersfield PD seeks help in finding girl reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a girl who was reported missing.
Gladys Beltran was last seen Feb. 13 in the 1400 Block of Park City Avenue. Beltran is considered at risk due to this being the first time she was reported missing.
Beltran is described as a Hispanic girl, 17 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
The Bakersfield Police Department reported Saturday a man was found dead in a vehicle in front of a residence.
The man was found with “obvious trauma to his person” in a vehicle in the 100 block of 8th Street around 9:30 a.m., according to a BPD news release.
The identity of the man has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Max Hernandez at 661-326-3567, the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.