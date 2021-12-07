Bakersfield PD seeks help in finding boy reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a boy who was reported missing.
Henry Alberto Rubalcado was last seen Dec. 7 in the 1100 block of Pacheco Road. Henry is considered at risk as he is an 11-year-old who has no prior history of running away from home.
Henry is described as a Hispanic boy, 11 years old, 4 feet, 9 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, tan pants, black shoes, with a black and gray Adidas backpack.
Anyone with information regarding this case can to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.