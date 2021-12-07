You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield PD seeks help in finding boy reported missing

20211208-bc-missingchild.jpg

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a boy who was reported missing.

Henry Alberto Rubalcado was last seen Dec. 7 in the 1100 block of Pacheco Road. Henry is considered at risk as he is an 11-year-old who has no prior history of running away from home.

Henry is described as a Hispanic boy, 11 years old, 4 feet, 9 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, tan pants, black shoes, with a black and gray Adidas backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this case can to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 159,023

  • Deaths: 1,841

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 151,858 

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 91.90

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 92.54

  • Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

Updated: 12/7/21

More Coronavirus coverage

 