Bakersfield PD seeks help identify two theft suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted for grand theft.
The offense occurred at approximately 8:16 p.m. Feb. 4 at Old Navy in the 9200 block of Rosedale Highway. The first suspect is described as: a white man in his 20s-30s, medium build, beard, wearing a tan baseball cap, black and green jacket, black shorts, black socks and black shoes. The second suspect is a white man in his late teens or early-20s, heavy build, dark hair, wearing a red hooded sweater, tan cargo pants and red Vans shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111