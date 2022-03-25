Bakersfield PD requests public’s help to find teen reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teen considered a “habitual runaway juvenile,” according to a BPD release.
Destiny Campos is considered at risk due to her age. She’s described as a 15-year-old Hispanic girl, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 125 pounds.
She was last seen in the area of 34th and Q streets in the Fastrip parking lot.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with pink lettering, black jeans and gray shoes and had a black baseball cap on along with a white small backpack.
She may frequent the area of the 600 block of Eye Street. No photograph is available at this time, according to officials.
Anyone who has information on her whereabouts can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.