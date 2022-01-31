Bakersfield PD officers arrest man twice in less than 24 hours after stolen-car investigations, pursuit

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man twice in less than 24 hours after he was a suspect in a pair of stolen-vehicle investigations, according to officials.
BPD officers stopped a car in the 3000 block of San Dimas Street around 1:45 p.m. Friday, after learning the vehicle had been reported stolen.
As a result of that traffic stop, officers arrested Fabian Rodriguez, 32, of Bakersfield, on suspicion of auto theft and possession of methamphetamine for sale, after they reported finding the drug in a search of the vehicle. BPD officers also identified Rodriguez as an early-release AB 109 non-violent offender.
Less than 24 hours later, Rodriguez was once again the subject of a stolen car investigation, according to BPD officials.
Officers attempted to stop another vehicle reported stolen around 12:32 p.m. Saturday, near the intersection of East Truxtun and Beale avenues, according to officials, however the vehicle did not stop.
The driver led officers on a pursuit, during which time, Rodriguez drove the car into several structures, including a business and bus stop, according to a BPD news release. Rodriguez continued to operate the heavily damaged vehicle “with a wanton disregard for public safety,” leading officers to cancel the pursuit.
However, officers patrolling the area located the abandoned, stolen vehicle at East California Avenue and Chamberlain Street, and Rodriguez was observed running from the vehicle, according to BPD officials.
He was taken into custody with minor use of force, officials said. Burglary tools and heroin were located on Rodriguez’ person.
He was arrested on suspicion of felony evading arrest, auto theft, four counts of hit and run, possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer, according to the release.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.