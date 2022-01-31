Bakersfield PD officers arrest man on suspicion of drugs, weapons charges

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a Bakersfield man Sunday evening on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms, gang participation, possession of a controlled substance for sales and speeding in excess of 100 mph.
BPD officers spotted Billy Thompson, 47, around 6:30 p.m., having recognized Thompson and his vehicle from a Jan. 8 incident involving alleged felony evading arrest incidents, according to a BPD news release issued Monday.
Officers reported Monday that in two previous incidents, they attempted to conduct traffic stops on the vehicle Thompson was driving; however, Thompson failed to yield, leading officers on dangerous vehicle pursuits that were ultimately canceled due to the driver’s disregard for public safety, according to the release.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on Thompson’s vehicle Sunday evening at South Union Avenue and Fairview Road. Thompson, who was identified by officers as a non-violent AB 109 early release offender, was taken into custody without incident. Officers searched his vehicle and reported finding cocaine base, fentanyl and unregistered firearms.
