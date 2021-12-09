Bakersfield PD: Noise from jewelry thieves responsible for reports of shots fired at mall

Bakersfield Police Department officials issued a statement Thursday afternoon to address concerns about a report of shots fired at Valley Plaza mall.
BPD officers responded to multiple reports from people who thought they’d heard gunfire at 12:35 pm. Thursday, according to a statement from Sgt. Robert Pair, spokesman for the BPD.
Police officers believe the alarms were raised due to the noise being made by several thieves who used power tools to break into display cases at Kevin Jewelers, which is inside the mall.
“No victims or evidence of a shooting was located,” Pair said, adding, “I think people were confused by the sound of the tools’ impact on the glass.”
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
The suspects stole jewelry and fled. No arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon, he added.
Police ask that anyone with information call 661-327-7111.