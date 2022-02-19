Bakersfield PD: Man found dead in vehicle on 8th Street

The Bakersfield Police Department reported Saturday a man was found dead in a vehicle in front of a residence.
The man was found with “obvious trauma to his person” in a vehicle in the 100 block of 8th Street around 9:30 a.m., according to a BPD news release.
The identity of the man has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Max Hernandez at 661-326-3567, the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.