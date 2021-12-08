Bakersfield PD investigating traffic collision that killed two children

A woman drove onto the sidewalk, striking and killing two juvenile pedestrians around 1:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Panama Lane, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
The driver then crashed into a tree, according to a BPD news release. The statement did not indicate the cause of the crash, which is under investigation by the department’s Major Collision Investigation Team.
The roadway of Panama Lane from Monitor Street to South H Street will be closed for several hours. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.