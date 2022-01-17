Bakersfield PD investigating fatal vehicle-vs.-pedestrian collision

Bakersfield Police Department officers are investigating a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian traffic collision that happened Sunday evening.
Around 9:10 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Lotus Lane and found a man who was injured in the road, according to a BPD news release. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment but died from injuries he sustained in the crash.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to BPD officials.
The vehicle was traveling north on Lotus Lane when a man in a wheelchair crossed outside of a crosswalk in front of the vehicle and was struck, according to officials. Neither speed nor intoxication appear to be a factor in the collision.
The identity of the person killed has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.