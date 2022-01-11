Bakersfield PD investigating fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision

Bakersfield Police Department officers are investigating a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision that happened around 8:57 p.m. Monday, according to BPD officials.
Officers responded to the 3200 block of Buck Owens Boulevard regarding a traffic collision. They found a man in the roadway suffering from major injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man reportedly crossed the boulevard outside of the crosswalk and was struck by a vehicle heading south. Speed does not appear to have been a factor in the collision.
The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.