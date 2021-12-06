Bakersfield PD investigating fatal single-vehicle crash Monday

The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that happened around 4:57 a.m. Monday in the 12200 block of Alfred Harrell Highway in Bakersfield.
The woman driving the vehicle sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The cause of the crash in not known at this time, and the identity of the driver has not been released, per police officials.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.