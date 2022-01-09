Bakersfield PD investigating fatal shooting Sunday

Bakersfield Police Department officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in Bakersfield, according to a BPD news release.
Officers responded to the intersection of Miller and Oregon streets for a report of a shooting, and found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene of the shooting.
Detectives are investigating leads but reported there is no suspect information available at this time.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation can call Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-326-3921, the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.