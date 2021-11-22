Bakersfield PD investigating fatal shooting on Panama Lane

Bakersfield Police Department officers responded to a report of a "subject down in the roadway," at approximately 1:25 a.m. Monday, according to a BPD news release.
Officers who arrived at the location in the 5200 block of Panama Lane found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. They attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
There is no suspect information being released at this time, police said.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Kern County coroner’s office at a later time. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Max Hernandez at 661-326-3534, or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.