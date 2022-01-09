Bakersfield PD investigating fatal shooting on Coventry Drive

Bakersfield Police Department officers are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Coventry Drive.
BPD officers who responded to the report found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives are looking for a man who was driving a black sedan, but there was no description of the suspect available. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation can call Detective Eric Celedon at 661-326-3964, the Bakersfield Police Department at 061-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661- 322-4040.