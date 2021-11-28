Bakersfield PD investigating fatal crash on Golden State Highway

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported Sunday afternoon that one person has died of injuries sustained in a crash at the intersection of Golden State Highway and Q Street.
Officers responded to the crash around 12:48 p.m. Sunday, which involved an SUV and a pickup truck. BPD officials reported the driver of the truck sustained moderate injuries, and that the passenger of the truck later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the SUV did not sustain injury, and cooperated with law enforcement officials after the collision, according to a BPD news release.
Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the collision, according to the preliminary report. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the crash can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or the Motor Collision Investigation Team at 661-326-3967.