Bakersfield PD investigating fatal crash Friday on Stockdale Highway

Bakersfield Police Department officers are investigating a multiple vehicle-collision that occurred around 12:09 a.m. Friday in the 14000 block of Stockdale Highway. Two vehicles were involved, and the driver of a red Honda Civic involved in the crash was taken to the hospital where she later died. The driver and another passenger in the Civic both sustained critical injuries, according to a BPD news release. No other parties reported injuries.
Officers reported that speed is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash, according to the release. The incident is part of an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information about the crash is being asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.
No information regarding the identities of those involved is being released at this time.