Bakersfield PD investigating alleged assault at movie theater

Bakersfield Police Department officers are investigating an alleged assault at Studio Movie Grill at 2733 Calloway Drive on Sunday evening.
A man reportedly brandished a firearm after he and a woman he was with got into an argument with staff over their bill, according to BPD officials.
Eduardo Reyes, 29, and Rahmona Reyes, 43, became belligerent with the theater’s employees, according to a BPD news release, and assaulted several employees. During the incident, a firearm was brandished and an employee was struck with the firearm.
The pair had fled the scene in a white BMW prior to officers’ arrival, according to witnesses, who provided a partial plate that officers were able to use to track the suspects, the release stated.
Eduardo Reyes was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a firearm, various firearms related charges and several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. Rahmona Reyes was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence and her involvement in the assault.
Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.