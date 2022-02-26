Bakersfield PD holds DUI, driver’s license checkpoint

The Bakersfield Police Department conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint that started at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Union Avenue.
A total of 1,053 vehicles were screened by officers before the end of the checkpoint around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a BPD news release.
One driver was detained for further evaluation to determine whether the person was driving under the influence.
No drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Twenty-three drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed, and five drivers were cited for driving with a suspended license.
Officers seized 28 vehicles as a result of the checkpoint, and 18 of those were impounded while 10 were released to licensed drivers.