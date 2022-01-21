 Skip to main content
Bakersfield PD asks for public's help to ID burglary suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a city of Bakersfield storage building burglary.

The incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 4600 block of California Avenue. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, with long black hair, a black goatee, approximately 27 to 35 years old, with tattoos on both arms, wearing a black shirt, black pants and a dark baseball cap with white logo. He was riding a purple bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Perez at 661-852-7040, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

