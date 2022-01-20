 Skip to main content
Bakersfield PD asks for public's help in finding teen reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Landon Baker was last seen on Jan. 19.

Landon Baker was last seen Wednesday in the 11900 block of Sturgeon Street. He’s considered at risk due to medical issues.

Baker is described as a Hispanic boy, 17 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

