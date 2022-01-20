Bakersfield PD asks for public's help in finding teen reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who was reported missing.
Landon Baker was last seen Wednesday in the 11900 block of Sturgeon Street. He’s considered at risk due to medical issues.
Baker is described as a Hispanic boy, 17 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.