 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield PD asks for public’s help to ID theft suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Feb. 28 theft from Old Navy.

At approximately 4:23 p.m., a man stole from the Old Navy in the 9200 block of Rosedale Highway, according to a BPD news release.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s to 30s, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 150 to 200 pounds, with short dark hair, tattoos on both arms and his neck, wearing a gray baseball cap, a blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Coronavirus Cases