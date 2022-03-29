Bakersfield PD asks for public’s help to ID theft suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a Feb. 28 theft from Old Navy.
At approximately 4:23 p.m., a man stole from the Old Navy in the 9200 block of Rosedale Highway, according to a BPD news release.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s to 30s, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 150 to 200 pounds, with short dark hair, tattoos on both arms and his neck, wearing a gray baseball cap, a blue shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.