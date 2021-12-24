Bakersfield PD asks for public’s help to ID suspect

Bakersfield Police Department officers are investigating an assault that took place Nov. 30 in the 1800 block of 23rd Street.
The alleged assault victim reported that suspect threw a rock and struck the victim in the head. The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with a skinny build, shaggy brown hair, a brown beard and a mustache.
Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective K. Schlecht at 661-326-3850, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.