Bakersfield PD asks for public’s help to find boy reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a teen reported missing. Ricardo Serrato was last seen at approximately 6:15 p.m. Dec. 16, in the 400 block of Pacific Street.
Serrato is considered at risk because he has no prior history of running away. Serrato is described as: a Hispanic boy, 17 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 115 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a red Hollister shirt, gray sweatpants and a black backpack.
Anyone with information regarding Serrato’s whereabouts can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.