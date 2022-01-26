Bakersfield PD asks for public’s help to find 12-year-old reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find an at-risk girl who was reported missing.
Jayla Bentello was last seen on Jan. 21 in the 1600 block of West Drive. Jayla is considered at risk because she is a 12-year old who has one prior incident of running away from home.
Jayla is described as a Hispanic girl, 12 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 100 pounds, with shoulder-length curly black hair and brown eyes and a birthmark on her right cheek. She was wearing a light gray sweater, black tight ripped jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.