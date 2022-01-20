Bakersfield PD asks for public’s help in locating teen reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a teen reported missing.
Lanaya Rayelle Laws was last seen Wednesday in the 500 block of H Street. Laws is considered at risk because she does not have any prior history of running away, according to BPD officials.
She is described as a Black girl, 15 years old, 4 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black and brown shoulder-length curly hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black tube-top shirt and light-colored floral shorts.
Anyone with information regarding Laws’ whereabouts is encouraged can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.