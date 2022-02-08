 Skip to main content
Bakersfield PD asks for public’s help in locating owner of vehicle as part of theft investigation

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a vehicle and its owner as part of its investigation into catalytic converter thefts.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:12 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 4900 block of Stine Road. The vehicle is described as a white, newer model four-door Volkswagen Jetta, with tinted windows, a sunroof, white rims (black and yellow front passenger spare tire), and driver’s side rear tire is a different style than the rest.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or its driver can contact Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

