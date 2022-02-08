Bakersfield PD asks for public’s help in locating owner of vehicle as part of theft investigation

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a vehicle and its owner as part of its investigation into catalytic converter thefts.
The incident occurred at approximately 4:12 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 4900 block of Stine Road. The vehicle is described as a white, newer model four-door Volkswagen Jetta, with tinted windows, a sunroof, white rims (black and yellow front passenger spare tire), and driver’s side rear tire is a different style than the rest.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or its driver can contact Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.