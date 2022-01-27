Bakersfield PD asks for public’s help in locating murder suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a Jan. 9 shooting death that happened in the 3100 block of Coventry Drive.
Alberto Noriega, 24, of Bakersfield, an early release non-violent AB 109 offender, has an active arrest warrant for murder, according to a BPD news release.
Noriega is described as a Hispanic man, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, approximately 230 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a neck tattoo.
Noriega should not be approached and he may be armed, police said.