Bakersfield PD asks for public’s help in locating at-risk man reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding an at-risk man who suffers from dementia and was reported missing.
Jose Dalores Nunez, 62, walked away from his residence near McKee and Hughes lanes at about 10:45 a.m. Monday. Nunez frequents the area of Taft Highway, and is considered at risk due to his age and his medical condition. Nunez is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes.
Nunez was last seen wearing a gray sweater with a black jacket, black Adidas sweats, white/gray Nike shoes and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information regarding Nunez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.