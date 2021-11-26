Bakersfield PD asks for help to find missing girl

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a juvenile reported missing who is considered at-risk due to first time missing. Natalie Lafradez, 15, was last seen Thursday at about 7:20 p.m. in the 500 Block of Monterrey Street.
She’s described as an Asian girl, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 105 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark basketball shorts and black slides.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.