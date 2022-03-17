Bakersfield PD asks for community’s help to ID burglary suspects

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the the public’s help to identify four suspects involved in a business burglary on Jan. 22.
Four suspects stole from the Gold and Silver Trading Company in the 3100 block of Union Avenue at around 5:20 a.m., according to a BPD news release.
The first suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 20-25 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with short fade black hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes with a surgical mask. The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 20-25 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches, with a thin build, wearing a black “Champion” hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black Nike shoes, a white/black face mask and a hat with blue bill. The third suspect is a Hispanic man, approximately 25 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a heavy build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, tan baggy cargo shorts, black “Nike” shoes and a surgical mask. The fourth suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 25-30 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a heavy build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray T-shirt, gray baggy shorts, black shoes and a black face covering.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Otterness at 661-852-7006, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.