Bakersfield PD asking for help to find teen reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who was reported missing Monday.
Kylie Leann Alvarado was last seen Monday in the 2000 block of 3rd Street. Kylie Leann Alvarado is considered at-risk as she is a 13-year old who has no prior history of running away from home.
She’s described as a Hispanic girl, 13 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 98 pounds, with black hair that was possibly cut short and dyed purple, brown eyes, wearing a light-colored jacket and black skinny jeans with black and grey shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.