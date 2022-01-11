 Skip to main content
Bakersfield PD asking for help to find teen reported missing

Kylie Alvarado

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile at-risk. Kylie Leann Alvarado was last seen Jan. 10 in the 2000 block of 3rd Street.

Kylie Leann Alvarado was last seen Monday in the 2000 block of 3rd Street. Kylie Leann Alvarado is considered at-risk as she is a 13-year old who has no prior history of running away from home.

She’s described as a Hispanic girl, 13 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 98 pounds, with black hair that was possibly cut short and dyed purple, brown eyes, wearing a light-colored jacket and black skinny jeans with black and grey shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

