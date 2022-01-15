 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield PD asking for community’s help to find missing girl

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a girl who was reported missing. Hazel Kyle was last seen Friday in the 1000 block of Pacific Street. Hazel is considered at risk as she is an 11-year-old who has no prior history of running away from home.

Hazel Kyle is described as a Hispanic girl, 11 years old, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a green sweatshirt with pink lettering, white ripped jeans and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Coronavirus Cases