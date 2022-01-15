Bakersfield PD asking for community’s help to find missing girl

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a girl who was reported missing. Hazel Kyle was last seen Friday in the 1000 block of Pacific Street. Hazel is considered at risk as she is an 11-year-old who has no prior history of running away from home.
Hazel Kyle is described as a Hispanic girl, 11 years old, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a green sweatshirt with pink lettering, white ripped jeans and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.