Bakersfield PD arrests teen on suspicion of armed robbery

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a 17-year-old Thursday on suspicion of armed robbery, according to a BPD news release.
Officers responded to a report of a person who had a purse stolen at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Valley Plaza mall at 2701 Ming Ave.
The suspect, who was not identified because the person is a juvenile, brandished a firearm at the victim and fled with a purse, according to officers.
The suspect was found in a vehicle that had been reported stolen, and fled on foot when officers tried to approach him. The teen was later identified as a suspect in a carjacking, also, according to BPD officials.
Police officers ultimately caught up with the suspect in the parking lot of the Vallarta at 1515 Panama Lane. Officers also reported finding a firearm they believe the teen discarded while running from them. The suspect was later booked for his alleged offenses at juvenile hall.
Anyone with information regarding these investigations is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.