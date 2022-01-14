Bakersfield PD arrests suspect in murder investigation

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of murder, Friday as part of their investigation in a fatal shooting that happened Sunday.
Adan Martinez, 18, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting death of Fernando Bustamante.
BPD officers found Martinez around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Jade Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident, according to a BPD news release.
Bustamante was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds around 2:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Miller and Oregon streets in Bakersfield. Medical aid was requested and administered, but Bustamente was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation can call Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-326-3921, the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.