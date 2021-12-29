Bakersfield PD arrests suspect in Kevin Jewelers theft

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man as part of their investigation into a Dec. 9 afternoon theft from the Valley Plaza mall.
Jonathan Sanchez, 20, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft, conspiracy and grand theft, according to BPD officials, who alleged he was part of a team that stole from Kevin Jewelers at 2701 Ming Ave.
The Dec. 9 incident raised concerns from mall shoppers at the time, as thieves broke into the store using power tools so loud that witnesses reported they thought there was a shooting at the shopping center, according to BPD officials, who issued a statement shortly after the theft. No one was hurt in the incident, according to BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair.
The theft is part of an active investigation, according to the police. Anyone with information regarding the case can call Detective A. Watkin at 661-326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.