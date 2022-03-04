Bakersfield PD arrests pair of suspects in theft investigation

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a pair of men on suspicion of mail theft and possessing stolen property Thursday.
Officers found Erik Jones, 31, and Frederico Garcia, 44, an AB 109 Post Release Community Supervision offender, in a suspicious vehicle in the 11000 block of Marco Polo Avenue in Bakersfield, according to a BPD news release.
Officers found and contacted the suspects with the help of a Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter after the suspects abandoned the vehicle in the 2700 block of Calloway Drive, according to officials.
Garcia had two unrelated felony arrest warrants, and a search of the vehicle revealed numerous articles of stolen mail from throughout Bakersfield and burglary tools for forcing entry into vehicles and mailboxes, the release stated.
The suspect’s vehicle was found to have a hardwired police radio scanner, a brake light killswitch and a remote-controlled license plate flipper with multiple license plates affixed.
Addressed owners of the recovered mail will be contacted by the Bakersfield Police Department, according to officials.