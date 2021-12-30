Bakersfield PD arrests man on suspicion of string of armed robberies

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported the arrest of a Bakersfield man on suspicion he committed a string of armed robberies, according to a BPD news release.
BPD officers arrested Jaleyn Prevost, 22, as part of their investigation into a string of armed robberies that reportedly took place in the city of Bakersfield.
Prevost was arrested without incident, and booked on suspicion of eight separate incidents.
BPD officers identified the incidents they suspect Prevost was involved in: a Nov. 27 robbery of the Chevron Gas Station at 5609 Stine Road; the Dec. 7 robbery of the Little Caesars Restaurant at 3400 Panama Lane; the Dec. 10 robbery of the Pizza Hut at 4708 Planz Road; the Dec. 11 robbery of the AMPM at 6450 White Lane; the Dec. 17 robbery of the Circle K at 5634 Stine Road; the Dec. 19 robbery of the Little Caesars Restaurant at 5602 California Ave.; the Dec. 24 robbery of the Dollar General at 2728 South Chester Ave.; and Sunday’s robbery of the AMPM at 2698 Mount Vernon Ave, according to a BPD news release.
Anyone with information regarding these investigations can contact the
Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.