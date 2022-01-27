Bakersfield PD arrests man on suspicion of sexual assault

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a Bakersfield man on suspicion of a litany of felonies in connection with their investigation into an alleged sexual assault.
BPD officers arrested Jason Rodriguez, 36, of Bakersfield, at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of California Avenue.
Rodriguez, an early release AB 109 non-violent offender who had a prior conviction for resisting an officer with violence, being a part of a gang and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a BPD news release, was taken into custody without incident.
Rodriguez was placed under arrest on suspicion of rape, torture, mayhem, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, kidnapping with intent to commit rape, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and several outstanding felony arrest warrants from other offenses.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.