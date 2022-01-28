Bakersfield PD arrests man on suspicion of human trafficking

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of human trafficking, pimping and weapons charges, after a monthslong investigation, according to a BPD news release.
Joel Wyrick, 50, of Bakersfield, was arrested by BPD officers, after they executed a search warrant at his residence, where they also reported finding multiple firearms.
The investigation began in November 2021, after officers were made aware of a girl who was believed to be a victim of trafficking, according to BPD officials. The subsequent investigation involved the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the release. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Detective Trefz at 661-326-3535 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.