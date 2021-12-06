Bakersfield PD arrests man on suspicion of carjacking, hit and run

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a local man on suspicion of carjacking and felony hit and run following their investigation into a report of a car being stolen at knifepoint Sunday.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Christmas Tree Lane regarding a report of a carjacking that had just occurred.
While en route, officers received a report the stolen vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run collision at Mount Vernon Avenue and Panorama Drive. A good Samaritan directed officers to the suspect, who fled the collision on foot.
Danny Robles, 34, of Bakersfield, was then taken into custody, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.