Bakersfield PD arrests man on suspicion of carjacking after car driven into residence

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of carjacking after responding to a report of a vehicle being driven into a wall early Wednesday morning.
BPD officers were alerted to an alleged carjacking at gunpoint in the 300 block of Bill Avenue.
Officers then received an additional report of a vehicle crashing into a residence at the 1700 block of Alta Vista Drive, and said they found a carjacking suspect uncooperative and in the vehicle after the crash around 5:49 a.m.
Officers arrested Israel Wilson, 24, of Bakersfield, and located a BB gun in his possession, according to a BPD news release.
He was taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. The home was occupied; however, no one else was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.