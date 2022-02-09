 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bakersfield PD arrests man on suspicion of carjacking after car driven into residence

Slide Public Safety

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of carjacking after responding to a report of a vehicle being driven into a wall early Wednesday morning.

BPD officers were alerted to an alleged carjacking at gunpoint in the 300 block of Bill Avenue.

Officers then received an additional report of a vehicle crashing into a residence at the 1700 block of Alta Vista Drive, and said they found a carjacking suspect uncooperative and in the vehicle after the crash around 5:49 a.m.

Officers arrested Israel Wilson, 24, of Bakersfield, and located a BB gun in his possession, according to a BPD news release.

He was taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. The home was occupied; however, no one else was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

Coronavirus Cases