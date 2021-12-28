Bakersfield PD arrests man on suspicion of burglary

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man after they found him trying to pry open the door to a closed business, according to a news release Tuesday.
Officers responded to an alarm around 12:36 a.m. Tuesday at Valley Gun at 2728 Chester Ave. and found Matthew Maine, 32, of Bakersfield, trying to pry open the door, according to the release.
Maine was taken into custody without incident and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and ammunition, the release stated. Maine was arrested for commercial burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools and a felon in possession of ammunition. In January 2020, Maine was arrested after officers responded to the same business and discovered him attempting to force entry into the business through the roof, according to BPD officials.