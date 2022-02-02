Bakersfield PD arrests man on suspicion of burglary charges; officers redeliver mail

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of mail theft Tuesday, and then proceeded to redeliver the stolen mail, according to a BPD news release Wednesday.
Around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, BPD officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Ming Avenue and Stine Road, which matched the vehicle description of one used in a residential theft two days prior, according to officials.
While the driver initially presented a fake ID, a subsequent investigation revealed he was Joel Nunez, 31, who was on AB 109 Post Release Community Supervision, according to the release. Officers reported recovering burglary tools and stolen property linked to a business burglary and two residential burglaries during their search of the vehicle.
Upon determining that a large amount of mail was stolen from a community mailbox in the area of Heath and Johnson roads, officers delivered the items to the residents.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.