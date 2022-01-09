Bakersfield PD arrests man on suspicion of arson, assault

Bakersfield Police Department officers investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of K Street on Sunday ultimately arrested a man suspected of having mental health issues on suspicion of arson and assault, according to a BPD news release.
BPD officers responded to K Street regarding a report of a shooting around 10:15 a.m., and learned that a man in his 80s, who may be suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia, is suspected of having fired several gunshots at a neighbor, according to the release.
Officers requested mental health assistance from the Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Service’s Mobile Evaluation Team, or MET, according to officials, and during that time, the suspect reportedly began firing additional gunshots in the side yard of his residence, before disappearing back into the residence. The suspect also ignited several explosive devices and fired at least one additional gunshot while inside the residence. Officers observed smoke coming from the residence shortly after the explosions.
BPD officers then took the suspect into custody as he exited the residence. The suspect was provided first aid for minor burns and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Bakersfield Fire Department firefighters responded and put out the resulting fire, while their arson investigators joined the ongoing investigation, the release stated. Regarding the explosions, they were determined to be incendiary devices that were consumed during the fire. There is currently no known threat to the public.
The suspect, identified by police officials as Jerald Lowrimore, 82, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of arson, assault with a deadly weapon and weapons charges. However, the BPD release added that the charges were procedural and based on California laws. Additionally, Lowrimore’s potential medical issues would be factored into the consideration of any criminal prosecution.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.