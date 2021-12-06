Bakersfield PD arrests burglary suspect after pursuit

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of several felonies, including car theft and evading arrest, after he allegedly refused to comply with officers’ orders Friday.
Officers were trying to question James Moug, 31, of Bakersfield, as part of a burglary investigation around 2:17 p.m., according to a BPD news release.
Moug allegedly failed to stop, per a BPD news release, and officers ultimately called off their pursuit of Moug due to safety concerns.
Officers said Moug continued to “operate the vehicle with disregard for other motorists and pedestrians, striking three other occupied vehicles,” according to the release, which also noted that no one was injured in the incident.
Moug abandoned the vehicle in the 1300 block of Roberts Lane, the release stated, and he was taken into custody with the assistance of a Kern County Sheriff’s Office patrol helicopter.
BPD officials reported Moug was already on active Post Release Community Supervision before he was arrested on suspicion of three counts of business/vehicle burglary, an unrelated felony arrest warrant, auto theft, felony evading, three counts of hit and run and other associated vehicle code violations.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.