Bakersfield PD arrests 5 after dozens of rounds are fired from a vehicle

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested five suspects in connection with a shooting that took place Sunday evening that left three people injured but in stable condition.
BPD officers responded to a report of a shooting around 8:02 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Castleford Street.
Officers found three people, two adults and a teenager, who had sustained gunshot wounds, according to a BPD news release, in what’s being investigated as a suspected gang-related shooting. All three victims are in stable condition and expected to survive, BPD officials added.
Investigators reported that more than 50 shots had been fired at three victims who were walking in a residential area.
At around 10:50 p.m., BPD officers located what they believed to be the vehicle the suspects fired from, and initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of 34th and L street in Bakersfield, according to the release.
Officers reported that the vehicle failed to stop, resulting in a pursuit through north and central Bakersfield. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into another vehicle and became disabled in the westbound lanes of Highway 58, west of Union Avenue, according to BPD officials, who also said they recovered three firearms in the car.
BPD officials reported the following arrests as a result of their investigation: Yazmin Walker, 24, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of: felony evading arrest, hit and run, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, gang participation, possession of a concealed firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in violation of probation and possession of a stolen firearm. Jerrell Hubbard, 19, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of: conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in violation of a restraining order and gang participation. Huey Conerly, 19, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of: conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, shooting into an inhabited dwelling and gang participation. Michael Webber, 21, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of: conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in violation of probation and gang participation. Daveon Davis, 21, also of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of: conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in violation of probation and gang participation.