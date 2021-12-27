Bakersfield PD arrests 2 on suspicion of carjacking

Bakersfield Police Department officers investigating a car reported stolen at gunpoint around 10:49 p.m. Thursday arrested a pair on suspicion of carjacking, according to BPD officials.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Chiapas Avenue after a man reported being ordered out of his vehicle at gunpoint in front of his home.
BPD officers reported finding the vehicle in Buttonwillow and attempted to perform a traffic stop, according to a BPD news release.
Officers reported that the driver of the stolen vehicle, Ryan McGovran, 28, of Visalia, attempted to evade officers by driving through agricultural fields. However, the vehicle became disabled during the pursuit, prompting McGovran and his passenger, Deanna Jones, 27, of Tulare, to flee on foot, the release stated.
With help from a Kern County Sheriff’s Office patrol helicopter, both McGovran and Jones were taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.
Officers arrested McGovran and Jones on suspicion of conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking, possession of stolen property and resisting/delaying officers. McGovran was also arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.